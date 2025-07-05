About “Designing with Blessing”
Welcome to Designing with Blessing where technology meets empathy, and design starts with people.
I’m Blessing, a product designer, researcher, and storyteller with a PhD and MBA in Business and Management. I have a heart for creating meaningful and inclusive digital experiences. I tell UX Design stories based on real-life experiences. I specialize in Product Design, UX design, human-computer interaction, and the integration of AI in solving real-world challenges.a passion for building better digital experiences. Through this publication, I share reflections, ideas, and lessons from working at the intersection of UX design, product strategy, and artificial intelligence, always with a human touch.
Why Subscribe?
Because design isn’t just about wireframes and interfaces. It’s about how technology makes people feel.
By subscribing, you’ll get access to insights including:
✅ Real-world UX lessons from a global design perspective
✅ AI + Design stories you won’t find on mainstream blogs
✅ Ethical reflections on building for inclusion and accessibility
✅ Behind-the-scenes process breakdowns from my design and research projects
✅ Personal stories from life as a designer, researcher, and woman in tech
Whether you're a designer, product thinker, founder, or just curious about the human side of AI, you'll find value here.
What to Expect
One thoughtful post regularly, which will be easy to read, hard to forget
Insights that mix design theory with lived experience
Resources, tools, and prompts for intentional creators
Bonus: the occasional behind-the-scenes peek at my process, career growth, and content strategy
❤️ Built With Empathy
“Designing with Blessing” is more than a newsletter. It’s a space for creative minds who believe design can make a difference.
Hit the subscribe button to get new posts delivered straight to your inbox. No spam, just stories and insights that resonate.
Thank you for being here.
Let’s design a more thoughtful future together.
— Blessing
Product Designer | Researcher | Storyteller
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