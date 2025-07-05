About “Designing with Blessing”

Welcome to Designing with Blessing where technology meets empathy, and design starts with people.

I’m Blessing, a product designer, researcher, and storyteller with a PhD and MBA in Business and Management. I have a heart for creating meaningful and inclusive digital experiences. I tell UX Design stories based on real-life experiences. I specialize in Product Design, UX design, human-computer interaction, and the integration of AI in solving real-world challenges.a passion for building better digital experiences. Through this publication, I share reflections, ideas, and lessons from working at the intersection of UX design, product strategy, and artificial intelligence, always with a human touch.

Why Subscribe?

Because design isn’t just about wireframes and interfaces. It’s about how technology makes people feel.

By subscribing, you’ll get access to insights including:

✅ Real-world UX lessons from a global design perspective

✅ AI + Design stories you won’t find on mainstream blogs

✅ Ethical reflections on building for inclusion and accessibility

✅ Behind-the-scenes process breakdowns from my design and research projects

✅ Personal stories from life as a designer, researcher, and woman in tech

Whether you're a designer, product thinker, founder, or just curious about the human side of AI, you'll find value here.

What to Expect

One thoughtful post regularly , which will be easy to read, hard to forget

Insights that mix design theory with lived experience

Resources, tools, and prompts for intentional creators

Bonus: the occasional behind-the-scenes peek at my process, career growth, and content strategy

❤️ Built With Empathy

“Designing with Blessing” is more than a newsletter. It’s a space for creative minds who believe design can make a difference.

Hit the subscribe button to get new posts delivered straight to your inbox. No spam, just stories and insights that resonate.

Thank you for being here.

Let’s design a more thoughtful future together.

— Blessing

Product Designer | Researcher | Storyteller

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