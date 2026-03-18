Image created with OpenAI

Welcome to another edition of the #BlessingSeries newsletter.

Every week, I take a moment to reflect on everyday experiences, the kind that seem simple on the surface but carry deeper lessons about how we think, design, and interact with the world around us.

Through these stories, I connect real-life moments to UX design, artificial intelligence, and human-centered thinking, because the best insights don’t always come from textbooks. Sometimes, they come from the smallest, most unexpected interactions.

And today’s story is no different.

I showed my child a busy image the other day.

So many colors.

So many objects.

So many things fighting for attention.

I asked her one simple question:

“What do you see?”

She didn’t pause. She didn’t scan.

She pointed at one thing. Just one. And she was done.

That moment stayed with me.

Because it quietly revealed something we often ignore as designers, which is;

“People don’t experience everything. They experience what stands out first.”

Now here is where it gets interesting.

AI is learning to see the same way.

Not just read. Not just respond.

But see.

Systems like GPT-4o and Google Gemini can now look at images, interfaces, and layouts, and make sense of them.

They interpret what matters. They prioritize what stands out.

Just like my child did.

So let me ask you something, if both humans and AI are looking at your design…

👉 What are they seeing first?

👉 And is it what you intended?

Let’s bring this home

Think about your phone.

When you open your apps, you don’t feel lost.

You don’t ask, “What should I do here?”

Your eyes land somewhere instantly.

That’s not luck.

That’s design.

Companies like Apple have mastered this for years.

Clear layout. Focused actions. No confusion.

You open. You understand. You act. That’s trust.

Now flip it.

Think about the last time you opened a cluttered interface.

Too many buttons. Too many options. No clear direction.

What did you feel?

Confused. Slow. Maybe even frustrated. You didn’t trust it.

That’s the gap.

And it’s getting bigger, because now, it’s not just humans using your product.

AI is reading your interface too.

If your design is unclear:

Users hesitate

AI misinterprets

Decisions break

Here’s the truth most people overlook:

If everything is trying to be seen… nothing is clearly understood.

This is what strong designers are starting to do differently.

They are not asking: “How beautiful is this design?”

They are asking:

👉 What will be noticed first?

👉 What will be understood instantly?

👉 What can safely be ignored?

Let me say it simply;

When you walk into a room, your eyes don’t greet everything; they land somewhere.

Design decides where.

And in today’s world, where AI is watching, learning, and interpreting alongside humans, that decision matters more than ever.

In Conclusion

You don’t earn trust by showing everything.

You earn trust by showing the right thing first.

#BlessingSeries #Technology #UXDesign #ArtificialIntelligence #AITrends #HumanCenteredDesign #ProductDesign #DesignThinking #VisualHierarchy #UXWriting

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