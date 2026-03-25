A couple of days ago, I had a thoughtful conversation with Farida K. about something that sits at the heart of how I approach design and AI.

We often celebrate how intelligent AI systems are becoming. But intelligence alone is not what makes technology meaningful. What truly shapes user experience is how people feel when they interact with these systems.

In our discussion, one idea stood out clearly: empathy must be intentionally designed into AI. It cannot be assumed or added as an afterthought. When empathy is missing, systems may still function, but they quietly fail users through confusion, exclusion, or loss of trust.

As a digital product designer, I have learned that people rarely remember how advanced a system was. They remember whether it felt clear, safe, and human.

This is the shift we are living through today. The conversation is no longer about what AI can do, but how it should do it, and for whom.

👉 Read the full interview here.

I’m also deeply grateful to She Writes AI for creating an enabling platform where women from around the world can come together and contribute meaningfully to conversations like this. Special thanks to our coordinator Karen Smiley for bringing this vision to life and making space for voices that matter.

I am also appreciating my fellow co-authors for lending their voices and expertise on this topic - Artificial Intelligence. Thank you, Andrea Hiott, Brie-Anna W., Cassandra Jens, Celeste Garcia Ramberg, Cheyenne Dominguez, Dhani Ramadhani, Elena Calvillo, Elettra Fiumi, Elizabeth Eagle-Simbeye, Farida K., Iwette Rapoport, Jennifer Shewmaker, Karen Spinner, Katrina Watson, Lakshmi Veeramani PMP®, PSM I, Lisa Raehsler, Midhat Tilawat, Rebecca Mbaya 🇨🇩🇿🇦, Sarah Ennett ⚭ Soribel F., Sydnor Hain, and Whitney Whealdon. We rock! 💪🫶🤗🌹

If you care about building AI that people can actually trust, this conversation will challenge how you think. If you are building, designing, or simply curious about the future of AI, this conversation offers a perspective worth reflecting on.

Again, I urge you to check out my interview via

#BlessingSeries #Technology #ArtificialIntelligence #UXDesign #HumanCenteredDesign #AIEthics #InclusiveDesign #AIForHumans #ProductDesign #DesignThinking

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