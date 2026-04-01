Yesterday was one of those rainy days that quietly taught me something interesting.

I stood at my door holding two umbrellas in my hands. They looked exactly the same, with the same color, the same size, and the same shape. However, I knew something the umbrellas did not show on the outside.

And that is, one of the umbrellas had a broken spring while the other was perfectly fine.

Now, here was my dilemma.

I did not want to open the wrong one. If I picked the faulty umbrella, I would have to fold it back, pick the other one, and start again. That small inconvenience felt like too much work for me in that moment. So I stood there, thinking carefully, trying to choose the right one without testing it. 🤣😂

It sounds funny, but that small moment felt like a real decision.

And then it hit me -- this is exactly what users go through when they interact with digital products.

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The Hidden Friction Behind Simple Choices

As designers, we often assume that choices are easy for users. We present options and expect quick decisions. But what we forget is that users are constantly asking themselves silent questions.

“What if I click the wrong thing?” “Will I have to start again?” “Is this the right option?”

Just like me standing there with two identical umbrellas, users are trying to avoid unnecessary effort.

They are not just choosing, they are trying to avoid friction.

For Clarity

This behavior has been studied in UX research. The Hick-Hyman Law explains that the more choices a person has, the longer it takes them to make a decision. When options look similar or unclear, the mental effort increases even more.

A practical example can be seen in early versions of streaming platforms like Netflix where users struggled to decide what to watch because of too many similar options. Over time, Netflix introduced personalized recommendations and clearer categorization to reduce decision fatigue and help users choose faster.

What This Means for UX and AI

In today’s AI-driven world, this matters even more.

AI systems often present the following:

multiple suggestions

similar outputs

different paths to the same goal

But if users cannot quickly tell which option is “safe” or “right,” they hesitate.

And hesitation is a signal.

It means the experience is not as clear as it should be.

Always bear this in mind - “Good design reduces thinking. Great design builds confidence.

The Small Win That Made Me Smile

Eventually, I picked one umbrella.

And yes, I picked the right one.

I laughed because it felt like I had avoided unnecessary stress. No folding, and definitely no switching. Just a smooth experience.

That small win is exactly what users want.

Not complexity. And definitely not options.

Just clarity and confidence in their choice.

Final Thought

Users are not scared of making decisions. They are afraid of making the wrong one and paying for it with effort.

As designers, our role is simple.

Make the right choice feel obvious.

#BlessingSeries #UXDesign #ArtificialIntelligence #ProductDesign #HumanCenteredDesign #UXResearch #DesignThinking #AIDesign

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