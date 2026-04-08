Drumroll please... 🥁🥁🥁🥁😄

Ta-da! The wait is finally over...

Excited to introduce our newest book...

Yes, it’s finally here! Our AI Everywhere book is here to stay.

“There are moments in life that feel different in a quiet but meaningful way. Today is one of those moments for me.

A few months ago, AI Everywhere: How Women Are Changing the World With Artificial Intelligence was simply an idea, a shared vision, and a collection of voices coming together from different parts of the world. Today, it has become something tangible that YOU and I can hold in our hands.

This time, it is not just a digital copy on a screen or a link to share. It is now a printed book that can be touched, flipped through, and passed on to someone else. There is something powerful and passionate about that transition from the digital to physical state because it makes the work feel even more real and lasting.

Our AI Everywhere book is not a technical manual filled with complex language but a collection of real experiences from twenty-six women and nonbinary authors across fourteen countries. Each contributor shares practical insights from working with AI across industries such as agriculture, healthcare, UX design, cybersecurity, education, and emerging areas like agentic AI. Every chapter brings a unique perspective, and together they form a powerful global conversation.

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For a long time, many voices have been underrepresented in discussions about artificial intelligence. This book begins to change that narrative by creating space for people who are actively shaping the field to speak from their lived experiences.

The release of the print version makes this knowledge even more accessible. Some people prefer reading from a physical book rather than a screen, while others value the ability to share a copy with a friend, a colleague, or even as a thoughtful gift.

Now, that is possible! 💃💃😂💪

As I reflect on the journey thus far, I find myself reflecting not just on my contribution but on what this book represents. It represents collaboration across borders, the courage to share knowledge, and the importance of diverse perspectives in shaping the future of technology. Most importantly, it represents a shift from simply talking about AI to actively influencing how it evolves.

If you have been following my #BlessingSeries, you already know how deeply I care about building technology that is human-centered, inclusive, and meaningful. This book reflects those same values, and that is why it means so much to me.

If my work has ever resonated with you, I would truly appreciate your support in this journey. You can order your copy here:

👉 Amazon: ebook, paperback, hardcover

👉 Lulu: paperback & hardcover

To all the amazing women that turned this dream into reality, I celebrate you. Thank you, our amazing coordinator, Karen Smiley and our editor, Hollie White. Thank you my fellow authors Brie-Anna W., Cassandra Jens, Celeste Garcia Ramberg, Cheyenne Dominguez, Dhani Ramadhani, Elena Calvillo, Elettra Fiumi, Elizabeth Eagle-Simbeye, Farida K., Iwette Rapoport, Jennifer Shewmaker, Karen Spinner, Katrina Watson, Lakshmi Veeramani PMP®, PSM I, Lisa Raehsler, Midhat Tilawat, Rebecca Mbaya 🇨🇩🇿🇦, Sarah Ennett ⚭, Soribel F., Sydnor Hain, and Whitney Whealdon.

If you do get a copy, I would also encourage you to leave a review. Even a short and honest reflection can help this book reach more people who need to hear these voices.

Some stories deserve to live beyond screens, and this is one of them!

#BlessingSeries #Technology #AIEverywhere #WomenInAI #ArtificialIntelligence #HumanCenteredDesign #UXDesign #TechForGood #InclusiveTechnology

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