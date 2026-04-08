Design With Blessing

Design With Blessing

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Kataz Trophe's avatar
Kataz Trophe
2h

i am just PLAYING with AI, not actually working, & im building structures that work for me & gets field tested in real life. its load bearing architecture.

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Iwette Rapoport's avatar
Iwette Rapoport
2h

Lovely picture! 🤩

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