A few days ago, I received something that meant more to me than a regular delivery.

I opened the package, unboxed the book, and for a brief moment, I paused. There is something deeply meaningful about holding a book you contributed to, especially when it carries the voices of people from across the world.

I recorded a short video of that moment because I wanted to capture not just the unboxing but also the feeling that came with it.

This is not just a book.

AI Everywhere: How Women Are Changing the World With Artificial Intelligence is a powerful collection of real stories, real insights, and real experiences from twenty-six women and nonbinary authors across fourteen countries. Each chapter reflects how AI is shaping different parts of our world, from design, agriculture, and healthcare to cybersecurity, education, and emerging areas like agentic AI.

In my chapter, chapter 21, “Empathy in Design,” I explored something that sits at the heart of everything I do as a digital product designer. I shared why empathy is not something we add at the end of a product but something we must design from the very beginning, especially in AI systems where trust, clarity, and inclusion matter deeply.

Unboxing this book made that message feel even more real.

Because behind every page is not just content, but intention.

A Collective Effort Worth Celebrating

What makes this book truly special is not just the subject matter, but the people behind it.

I want to take a moment to appreciate every author who contributed their voice, their experience, and their perspective. It takes courage to share knowledge in a space that is constantly evolving.

A resounding kudos to you my fellow authors Brie-Anna Willey, Cassandra Jens, Celeste Garcia Ramberg, Cheyenne Dominguez, Dhani Ramadhani, Elena Calvillo, Elettra Fiumi, Elizabeth Eagle-Simbeye, Farida Khalaf, Iwette Rapoport, Jennifer Shewmaker, Karen Spinner, Katrina Watson, Lakshmi Veeramani PMP®, PSM I, Lisa Raehsler, Midhat Tilawat, Rebecca Mbaya, Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai, Soribel F., Sydnor Hain, and Whitney Whealdon.

I am also deeply grateful to our intelligent coordinator, Karen Smiley, whose leadership and vision brought this entire project together. Your dedication created a platform where meaningful conversations about AI can thrive. And to you our editor, Dr. Hollie C. White, you simply rock!

To the production team, thank you for your attention to detail. Your commitment to quality and shaping this work into something we can all be proud of is definitely worth celebrating.

This book is a reflection of collaboration, diversity, and shared purpose.

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Why This Book Matters

The conversation around AI is growing rapidly, but not all voices are equally heard.

This book helps change that.

It brings forward perspectives that are often overlooked and highlights the importance of building AI systems that are not only powerful, but also inclusive and human-centered.

If you care about where technology is heading and how it is shaping our lives, this is a book worth reading.

A Personal Ask

If my work, my stories, or my insights have ever resonated with you, I would truly appreciate your support.

You can order your AI Everywhere Book copy NOW via the links below:

👉 Amazon: ebook, paperback, hardcover

And if you have already read it, a short review can go a long way in helping this book reach more people.

Final Thought

Some moments are worth capturing.

Some stories are worth sharing.

And some books are worth holding.

This is one of them.

#BlessingSeries #SheWritesAI #AI #Technology #AIEverywhere #WomenInAI #ArtificialIntelligence #HumanCenteredDesign #UXDesign #TechForGood #InclusiveTechnology

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