Fun Bubbles Mechanism. Image Created With OpenAI

Last weekend, my daughter surprised me with a brand-new invention. 😂 🤣

With the sunny weather and summer just around the corner, the kids have been spending a lot of time playing with bubbles. The usual routine is simple: dip the wand into the solution and blow through it to fill the air with floating bubbles.

But this time, my daughter noticed something different.

The fan was on.

Instead of blowing through the bubble wand herself, she placed it right in front of the fan.

Within seconds, bubbles were flying everywhere across the living room.

She jumped with excitement and shouted,

“Mummy, look! Look at what I did!”

I couldn’t help but laugh. I was incredibly proud of her creativity and willingness to experiment.

Now, thanks to her little invention, my house is constantly filled with bubbles floating through the air. I have mixed feelings about losing my bubble-free living room, but I have to admit... it’s pretty amazing. 😂🥺

Watching her reminded me of one of the biggest lessons in UX design and innovation – and this is, great ideas often begin with a simple question:

“Is there an easier way to do this?”

My girl didn’t invent bubbles.

She didn’t invent fans.

She simply looked at two existing things and combined them to solve a problem in a new way.

That’s exactly how design thinking works.

As UX designers, we observe, ask questions, experiment, test ideas, and look for opportunities to make everyday experiences simpler and more enjoyable.

The same principle powers many of today’s AI innovations.

Artificial intelligence isn’t magical because it replaces human creativity. It’s powerful because it helps us rethink old problems, discover new patterns, and imagine better solutions.

Innovation doesn’t always start with complicated technology.

Sometimes it starts with curiosity.

Sometimes it starts with play.

And sometimes, it starts with a six-year-old girl who decides that the fan can blow bubbles better than she can.

Last weekend reminded me that some of the best inventors see the world not as it is, but as it could be.

Maybe we should all think a little more like children. 🤣

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