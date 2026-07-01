Mother-Child Conversation. Image Created with OpenAI

🇨🇦 Happy Canada Day!

Today, as we celebrate the people, cultures, and stories that make Canada so beautifully diverse, I’m reminded that some of life’s biggest lessons often come from the smallest voices.

And that brings me to a conversation I had with my child over lunch a couple of days ago.

She looked at me and asked,

“Mum, why is everyone’s name different?”

Without thinking too much, I smiled and replied,

“Because we’re all different.”

Then the conversation ended.

However, that short conversation hit me so hard that my mind didn’t stop reflecting on it.

The more I thought about it, the more profound the question became.

I had lived with names my entire life.

I’ve introduced myself thousands of times.

I’ve met countless people with different names.

Yet, I had never stopped to ask why. Why do we bear different names? This singular question has never crossed my mind.

It took the curiosity of a child to make me see something that had always been right in front of me.

That moment reminded me why curiosity is one of the greatest gifts we can have.

As UX designers, our job isn’t simply to create beautiful interfaces.

Our job is to ask questions that others never think to ask.

Questions like:

Why do users abandon this page?

Why do they struggle with this form?

Why do they click here instead of there?

Why do they solve the problem this way?

Behind every great product is someone who was curious enough to ask “Why?”

The same is true for innovation.

The world’s greatest inventions rarely begin with someone saying,

“I have the answer.”

They begin with someone asking,

“Why?”

Or even better,

“Why not?”

Artificial Intelligence works in much the same way.

AI learns by discovering patterns across millions of examples.

But deciding which questions are worth asking...

That still begins with human curiosity.

Children remind us of something adults often forget.

They don’t assume.

They wonder.

They question everything.

And perhaps that’s why they notice possibilities the rest of us overlook.

That short spontaneous conversation taught me that curiosity isn’t something we grow out of but something we should protect.

Because every breakthrough, every innovation, every great design, and every meaningful discovery starts with a simple question.

Why?

#BlessingSeries #OhCanada #CanadaDay #HappyCanadaDay #OhCanada #CanadaDay🇨🇦 #Curiosity #UXDesign #DesignThinking #Innovation #ArtificialIntelligence #HumanCenteredDesign #UserExperience #ProductDesign #CreativeThinking #ProblemSolving #FutureOfAI #ChildlikeCuriosity

Leave a comment