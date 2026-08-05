The Discipline of Choosing Value Over More! Image Made With OpenAI

I’ve always had this thought burning in my heart: “Discipline is choosing between what you want now and what you want most.” And a few days ago, I decided to share this simple yet powerful statement that has stayed with me for a long time with my peeps. This translates to the reality that discipline is not necessarily about constantly doing more! Sometimes, discipline is the ability to choose between the thing that feels good immediately and the thing that really matters more in the long run.

I found myself thinking about how often we associate discipline with action:

Wake up earlier.

Work longer.

Add another certification.

Start another project.

Learn another tool.

Attend another meeting.

Build another feature.

We seem to have created a world where progress is measured by how much we can squeeze into our days.

But I personally am of the school of thought that discipline is sometimes the opposite.

Sometimes discipline is saying, “This is good, but it is not important enough.”

It is closing the laptop when you have done enough.

It is resisting the temptation to pursue every interesting opportunity.

It is finishing what you started before chasing the excitement of something new.

It is choosing the uncomfortable work that moves you closer to what you truly want instead of the easier thing that gives you satisfaction right now.

And strangely enough, the more I reflected on this, the more I saw UX design written all over it.

Good UX is often the discipline to leave things out

As designers, we can easily fall in love with possibilities. There is always another feature we could add, another interaction we could introduce, another animation we could create, or another piece of information we could place on the screen.

But users do not measure the quality of a product by how many things we manage to put inside it. They care about whether they can accomplish what they came to do without unnecessary effort.

Imagine opening a banking app simply because you want to check your account balance. If the app immediately confronts you with promotions, financial products, notifications, investment suggestions, animations and several competing actions, the company may have given you more, but it has not necessarily given you better.

Good design requires restraint.

Sometimes the most thoughtful design decision is removing something we worked hard to create because research tells us it is distracting users from what matters.

That takes discipline.

It means choosing the user’s goal over our attachment to our own ideas.

Then Artificial Intelligence arrived

AI has made this lesson even more relevant.

We can now generate more content, more screens, more concepts, more code and more ideas in less time than ever before. A designer who once explored three concepts can ask AI to produce thirty. A writer can generate ten variations of an article before breakfast. A product team can brainstorm dozens of features in minutes.

That sounds like productivity, and sometimes it absolutely is.

But there is a danger hidden inside abundance.

When creating becomes easier, choosing becomes harder.

AI can give us countless options, but it cannot remove our responsibility to decide which one genuinely solves the problem. It can help us build a feature faster, but that does not mean the feature deserves to exist. It can help us produce more work, but more output does not automatically mean more progress.

This is where I believe human judgement becomes even more important in the age of AI.

The question is gradually shifting from “Can we make this?” to “Should we make this?”

Do users actually need another AI feature, or are we adding it because everyone else is adding AI to their products?

Does an AI assistant simplify the experience, or does it introduce another layer users must learn?

Are we automating something because automation genuinely helps people, or simply because the technology allows us to?

These are design questions, but they are also questions of discipline.

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There is another side to this lesson

I also think this applies to how we are preparing ourselves for an AI-driven future.

There is enormous pressure right now to keep up:

A new model appears.

A new tool launches.

A new skill suddenly seems essential.

Before we have properly understood one technology, another is demanding our attention.

Trying everything can create the feeling that we are progressing when, in reality, we may simply be moving constantly.

There is a difference.

Learning how to use AI thoughtfully may be more useful than trying every AI tool that launches. Developing strong research, critical thinking, accessibility, communication and problem-solving skills may serve a designer far longer than becoming temporarily proficient with the latest application.

The tools will continue changing.

Our ability to understand people, frame the right problems, question assumptions, exercise judgement and make deliberate choices will remain valuable.

And this brings me back to that simple lesson about discipline.

Perhaps discipline is not measured by how much we manage to do.

Perhaps it is measured by how clearly we understand what deserves our attention and what does not.

In life, that might mean choosing a long-term dream over an immediate distraction.

In UX design, it might mean removing five clever features so that one important task becomes effortless.

In AI, it might mean resisting the temptation to automate everything simply because we can.

There will always be more things we could do.

The harder question is deciding which ones move us closer to what we actually want.

And perhaps that is discipline in its simplest form: having the courage to choose what matters most, even when what you want right now is much easier to reach.

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