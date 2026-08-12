A lady navigating her way. Image made with OpenAI

A few days ago, I was going somewhere familiar when my phone gently suggested that I should leave a little earlier than usual because traffic was beginning to build up.

I had not searched for directions.

I had not asked for traffic updates.

I had not even opened the maps app.

The information simply appeared at the right moment.

I smiled because it reminded me of something we often overlook in technology.

The best experiences are not always the loudest ones.

They are the ones that quietly make life a little easier.

Lately, it feels as though every product wants to announce that it has AI. Every week there is a new AI assistant, an AI button, an AI feature, or an AI agent promising to change the way we work.

Sometimes it feels as though AI has become the headline instead of the helper.

As I reflected on that simple traffic notification, I realized that perhaps we are measuring success the wrong way.

Maybe the goal is not for users to notice the AI.

Maybe the goal is for them to notice how much easier their lives have become.

That has always been the heart of good UX design.

When you walk into a building and instinctively know where to go, someone designed that experience.

When you open an app and complete your task without confusion, someone designed that experience.

When technology quietly removes friction without demanding your attention, someone designed that experience too.

The same principle should guide Artificial Intelligence.

AI should not interrupt people simply because it can. It should step forward when it genuinely adds value and step back when it does not.

This conversation became even more real for me last week when I attended a meetup hosted by Ikenna Okpala with rUv ., a Canadian technology pioneer and founder of the Agentics Foundation. Much of our discussion centred on the rise of Agentic AI, systems that do more than answer questions. They can plan, coordinate tasks, remember context, diagnose, dream 🤣 and increasingly act on our behalf.

Read more about the meetup here.

As exciting as that future sounds, one message stayed with me long after the meetup ended. The success of Agentic AI will not simply depend on how autonomous these systems become. It will depend on whether people understand them, trust them, and feel comfortable working alongside them. And that is where UX design becomes indispensable. Yes, you heard me right!

As AI grows more capable, our responsibility is not only to design what these systems can do, but also to design how people experience, understand, question, and confidently interact with them. Technology alone does not create trust, but thoughtful design does. That is why I believe the next generation of UX designers will spend less time asking, “How do we add AI?” and more time asking, “Does AI actually improve this experience?”

Those are very different questions, yet powerful ones at that.

Sometimes the best design decision will be adding AI.

Sometimes it will be leaving it out completely.

Real innovation is not about using the newest technology everywhere, but about knowing exactly where it belongs.

The older I become, the more I appreciate products that quietly respect my time instead of competing for my attention.

Perhaps the future of AI is not one where technology becomes more visible.

Perhaps it is one where technology becomes more thoughtful.

Because the best AI is not the one that impresses us.

It is the one that helps us so naturally that we hardly notice it was there at all.

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