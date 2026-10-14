A Hot Cuppa Tea Carefully Remembered – Image Created With OpenAI

Imagine walking into your favourite café one morning, and before you even place your order, the person behind the counter smiles and says, “Your usual?”

You smile back because, of course, they remember how you like your coffee. 😊

There is something lovely about being remembered. It makes us feel recognized, valued and understood. You do not have to explain yourself all over again, and that little act of remembering makes the experience feel personal.

Now imagine that same person suddenly announces, loud enough for everyone around to hear, “Oh, you are back! Last time you were here, you looked really stressed. Is everything okay with your family now?”

Ah! Excuse me? 🤣 😂

The same person who made you feel special a few seconds ago has suddenly made you uncomfortable.

Interestingly, nothing has changed about their ability to remember. What has changed is how, when and where they decided to use what they remembered.

And this brings me to an interesting conversation happening in Artificial Intelligence today.

Share

AI is learning to remember us, but is it learning when not to?

For a long time, interacting with AI often meant repeating ourselves. We explained our preferences, provided background information and sometimes started from scratch whenever we opened a new conversation.

Today, AI assistants are increasingly being designed to remember information across conversations, making their responses more personalized and useful.

For example, imagine an AI assistant that remembers you prefer simple explanations, understands the kind of work you do and adapts its responses accordingly. That could save time and make the experience feel much more natural.

But what happens when it remembers something you would rather leave in the past? What if it brings up a personal conversation when you are discussing something completely unrelated? Or continues making recommendations based on a preference you no longer have?

Suddenly, remembering everything does not sound quite as wonderful.

Recent research is beginning to explore this challenge. A 2026 study on AI memory found that people can respond positively when remembered information is relevant, but negatively when it feels intrusive. Another study found that memory features can increase trust while also raising privacy concerns, especially when people feel they have little control over what is remembered.

That is an important finding because it reminds us that personalization and trust are not automatically the same thing.

This is where good UX becomes important

As UX designers, we often talk about understanding users, anticipating their needs and reducing unnecessary effort. Personalization can help us achieve all three.

But understanding someone does not mean we should use every piece of information we know about them.

Good UX should give people meaningful control over their information. They should be able to understand what an AI system remembers, correct outdated information, influence how that information is used and request that certain things no longer be remembered.

It also means designing AI to recognize context. Something shared during a personal conversation should not automatically become relevant to every future interaction.

And sometimes, the most thoughtful thing an AI system can do is simply not mention something.

Think about human relationships. A good friend might remember a difficult experience you once shared, but that does not mean they will bring it up every time they see you. They understand that remembering something and choosing to mention it are two different things.

Perhaps that is one of the lessons AI still needs to learn.

The goal should not be to build AI that remembers everything about us. The goal should be to build AI that remembers responsibly.

And this is why I believe human-centred design will remain so important as AI becomes more personal.

Because the best experiences are not necessarily those where technology knows the most about us. They are those where we feel comfortable, respected and in control of what it knows.

So, back to our lovely café attendant. 😂

Please remember how I like my cuppa. I will appreciate that.

But that personal conversation we had three weeks ago? Perhaps we can leave that one alone unless I decide to bring it up again. 🤣 ❤️

Sometimes good design is about remembering what matters. Other times, it is about knowing when to leave something unsaid.

And as AI becomes increasingly intelligent, I hope we remember that distinction.

References

#BlessingSeries #UXDesign #ArtificialIntelligence #AIMemory #Personalization #HumanCenteredAI #UserExperience #ResponsibleAI #DesignThinking #ProductDesign #AIUX #HumanCenteredDesign #DigitalPrivacy

Leave a comment