A Mother’s Peaceful Evening Retreat. Image Made With OpenAI

Ask me what “momsomnia” means, and I might not even bother looking for a dictionary. I will simply point at myself. 🤣😂

You know those evenings when the children are finally asleep, the house is quiet, and you can finally hear yourself think? After a long day of working, attending to family needs, responding to everyone’s requests and trying to keep everything moving, you would expect the next logical thing to be sleep.

But no! 😂

That is when Mummy suddenly remembers that she has a life of her own. Perhaps I can watch something interesting, scroll through my phone, read a few things or simply sit there doing absolutely nothing. After all, nobody is calling “Mummy!” every two minutes. Nobody needs something urgently, and for once, I am not expected to attend to anything.

And before I know it, the clock is reminding me that tomorrow morning is already around the corner. 🤦‍♀️🤣

I recently came across a post by The Female Quotient discussing something called revenge bedtime procrastination, or what some people playfully call “momsomnia.”

I read it, smiled, laughed and thought, “Ah! So this thing has a name?” 😂

But beyond the humour, the article got me thinking about something I believe many mothers experience but rarely stop to discuss.

When everyone else’s needs come before yours

Motherhood is beautiful, and I would not trade the joy of raising my children for anything. But it also comes with responsibilities that do not necessarily end when the official working day is over.

For many working mothers, we move from professional responsibilities straight into family responsibilities. There are meals to prepare, children to care for, school activities to organize, household needs to attend to and a hundred little things competing for our attention.

Sometimes, even when we are sitting down, our minds are still going through tomorrow’s checklist.

And somewhere in the middle of caring for everyone else, we forget that Mummy is also somebody who needs care.

This is why that little window after everyone has gone to bed can feel so precious.

Interestingly, researchers have been studying this behaviour. A 2026 article published in the journal Sleep explains that people sometimes delay bedtime to regain a sense of personal freedom, reward themselves after a demanding day or enjoy time that feels entirely their own.

It is often called revenge bedtime procrastination.

The name sounds dramatic, doesn’t it? 😂 But the idea is simple. After spending so much of the day meeting obligations, we sometimes take back a little personal time at night, even when it means sacrificing the sleep we desperately need.

A 2025 study involving 477 parents of infants and toddlers also explored parental bedtime procrastination, highlighting the roles of emotional strain, sleep difficulties and behavioural patterns.

Of course, not every mother who stays awake late is deliberately postponing sleep. Some are caring for children, dealing with interrupted sleep or simply finding it difficult to switch off.

But I think many of us can relate to that feeling of wanting just a few uninterrupted minutes to ourselves.

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Sometimes what we need is not more time, but time that truly belongs to us

This is where I see an interesting connection to UX design.

As designers, we often focus on making people’s lives easier by reducing unnecessary steps, saving time and simplifying everyday tasks.

But there is something else we should remember: people do not experience time only in minutes and hours. They also experience it through demands, interruptions, responsibilities and how much control they have over their day.

Imagine an app that helps a busy mother organize family appointments, shopping lists and household activities. That could be genuinely useful.

But imagine if that same app constantly sends reminders, notifications and suggestions, making her feel as though there is always one more thing she should be doing.

Has technology really made her life easier?

Good UX should not simply help people accomplish more. It should also respect their attention, reduce unnecessary demands and give them greater control over their experiences.

Perhaps this is something we need to consider more carefully as AI becomes increasingly involved in our daily routines.

Technology can help us manage responsibilities, but it should not make us feel that every available minute must be filled with another task.

And the same lesson applies beyond technology.

My friend has a proposal, and I am ready to sign! 🤣😂

Speaking of rest, my friend Pearl Ejelike recently made a suggestion that I think deserves some serious consideration.

According to Pearl, there should be one special day dedicated entirely to mothers doing absolutely nothing!

No cooking, no cleaning, no laundry, no school runs, no attending to everyone’s needs. Just one whole day when Mummy is officially off duty! 🤣😂

And you know what? I think Pearl might be onto something.

In fact, I am already imagining how wonderful it would be to wake up on that special day without anyone asking, “Mummy, what’s for breakfast?” or “Mummy, where is my other sock?” 😂

Perhaps we should start collecting signatures for this proposal because I am ready to be the first to sign!

We could even call it National Mummy Rest Day! 🤣❤️

But jokes aside, Pearl’s suggestion highlights something important. Mothers should not have to wait until they are completely exhausted before they are allowed to rest. And rest should not be something we only enjoy once a year.

It deserves a place in our everyday lives, with family members sharing the responsibilities that so often fall on mothers.

Because caring for a family should never mean forgetting to care for yourself.

Mummy needs some care too ❤️

There is something ironic about staying awake because we desperately want time to ourselves, only to wake up the next morning feeling even more exhausted.

And sleep is not something we can continuously sacrifice without consequences.

According to a 2026 report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 30.5% of American adults reported sleeping fewer than seven hours a day in 2024. The report also found that women were more likely than men to experience difficulties falling asleep or staying asleep.

That is a reminder that rest is not a luxury. It is an important part of our well-being.

So perhaps the answer is not simply telling mothers to go to bed earlier. Perhaps we also need to ask how we can create more opportunities for rest, shared responsibilities and uninterrupted personal time throughout the day.

Because no mother should have to wait until everyone else is asleep before she can enjoy a little peace.

And this is the lesson I am taking away from that article.

We cannot keep giving from ourselves without also making time to replenish what we give.

To every busy mum reading this, I hope you find moments that belong entirely to you, whether that means enjoying a quiet cup of tea, taking a short walk, reading something interesting, sharing responsibilities or simply doing absolutely nothing without feeling guilty.

And until Pearl’s proposed National Mummy Rest Day becomes a reality, perhaps we can start by giving ourselves permission to rest and encouraging the people around us to share the load. 🤣❤️

As for me, I am still working on convincing myself that the quiet hours after bedtime do not need to become another personal midnight adventure. 🤣😂

Because sometimes the best thing we can do for ourselves is close the laptop, put down the phone and go to sleep.

Dear Mummy, you deserve the same care, patience and attention you give so freely to everyone else. And yes, that includes rest! ❤️

And before I go, I have one question for all the mums reading this:

If Pearl’s National Mummy Rest Day became a reality, how would you spend your one glorious day of doing absolutely nothing? 🤣❤️

#BlessingSeries #Momsomnia #Motherhood #WorkingMoms #RevengeBedtimeProcrastination #SelfCare #SleepHealth #WorkLifeBalance #DigitalWellbeing #UXDesign #HumanCenteredDesign #ArtificialIntelligence #WomenInTech #Parenting #WomenSupportingWomen

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