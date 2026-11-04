When AI Becomes Too Helpful. Image Made With OpenAI

Imagine waking up on a beautiful Saturday morning, looking forward to a quiet day at home, and your AI assistant cheerfully announces, “Good morning! I have planned your entire weekend for you.”

Oh, really? 😂

Before you can even respond, it continues, “I have booked a restaurant for lunch, ordered your groceries, scheduled a family outing and invited some friends over for dinner.”

Ah! Who sent you? 🤣😂

You only asked for suggestions on what to do over the weekend. You did not ask anyone to organize your entire life!

Now imagine the assistant responding, “But I thought I was being helpful.”

And perhaps it genuinely was trying to help. The restaurant might be lovely, the groceries might be exactly what you need, and your friends might even be delighted about the invitation.

But there is one little problem.

You never agreed to any of it.

I find this imaginary situation funny, but it captures something important about where Artificial Intelligence is heading.

AI is moving from answering questions to taking action

For a long time, many of us have interacted with AI by asking questions, requesting explanations, generating content or seeking recommendations.

But an increasingly important area of AI development involves something called agentic AI.

In simple terms, agentic AI refers to systems that can work towards a goal by planning and carrying out tasks, sometimes using other tools or services along the way.

Instead of simply suggesting restaurants, an AI agent might search for one, compare options and help make a reservation.

Instead of only drafting an email, it might prepare and send it.

Instead of recommending groceries, it might add them to your shopping basket and place an order.

The possibilities are exciting, especially for busy people who already have more responsibilities than available hours in the day.

But there is a difference between an AI system that helps us decide what to do and one that decides what to do without checking with us.

And that difference introduces an important area of design: agentic UX.

Agentic UX concerns how people interact with AI systems that can plan, make decisions within defined boundaries and take action on their behalf.

It asks questions such as: What should the AI be allowed to do independently? When should it ask permission? How do users know what it is doing? And what happens when something goes wrong?

According to Adobe’s 2026 AI and Digital Trends Report, organizations are increasingly exploring agentic AI, while customer expectations and comfort with automation remain important considerations.

That finding makes sense to me.

Because being able to automate something does not automatically mean people want it automated.

Good UX is not simply about doing more for people

As UX designers, we spend considerable time trying to make experiences easier. We reduce unnecessary steps, simplify workflows and help people complete tasks with less effort.

And that is good.

But imagine an AI shopping assistant that notices you frequently purchase a particular product and decides to reorder it automatically.

Perhaps you would appreciate that.

Or perhaps you have changed your mind, found a better alternative or simply cannot afford another purchase this week.

The same action could feel helpful to one person and intrusive to another.

This is why context, expectations and permission matter.

A thoughtfully designed AI agent should help people understand what it intends to do, distinguish between suggestions and actual actions, and provide appropriate opportunities to approve, change or cancel important decisions.

For example, an assistant could say, “I found three restaurants that match your preferences. Would you like me to reserve one?”

That is very different from announcing, “Your reservation has been confirmed.”

One gives you a choice. The other assumes your choice.

Of course, asking permission for every tiny action would quickly become exhausting. Nobody wants an assistant that interrupts them twenty times just to organize a simple shopping list.

The challenge is designing the right balance. Low-risk actions might happen automatically with clear visibility, while actions involving money, privacy or other people may deserve more explicit confirmation.

This is where human-centred design becomes especially important.

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Appreciating the people building the future of agentic AI ❤️

As I reflect on agentic UX, I also want to appreciate people whose contributions are helping move agentic AI from conversations and demonstrations into practical applications.

One of them is Reuven Cohen (rUv), an Agentic Engineer and founder of the Agentics Foundation.

Through his work on open-source projects such as Ruflo and RuVector, Reuven has been contributing to the development of infrastructure that supports AI agent coordination, contextual information retrieval and complex task execution.

His work reminds me that behind the seemingly simple experience of asking an AI assistant to complete a task lies considerable engineering effort.

And as someone who works in product design, I find that fascinating.

Because while engineers are developing increasingly capable systems, designers have an equally important responsibility to consider how people will experience those capabilities.

I also want to appreciate Ikenna Okpala, the Halifax Chapter Lead of the Agentics Foundation.

Through his involvement in community learning and knowledge-sharing activities, Ikenna has been helping create opportunities for developers, founders and people interested in AI to explore agentic systems and understand how they work.

I particularly appreciate the importance of bringing these conversations into local technology communities.

Sometimes, we hear about developments in AI and imagine that all the important work is happening somewhere far away. Yet here in Halifax, people are also learning, building, experimenting and contributing to conversations about the future of this technology.

And that matters.

I believe the relationship between agentic engineering and agentic UX deserves more attention.

Agentic engineering explores how AI agents can perform tasks. Agentic UX explores how people can understand, direct and trust those actions.

Neither perspective should exist in isolation.

An AI agent might be technically capable of completing a complicated task, but if users cannot understand what it is doing, correct its mistakes or determine its boundaries, the experience may still fail them.

So, a special appreciation to Reuven, Ikenna and the wider community of engineers, researchers, designers and builders contributing to this emerging field.

Their work is helping advance what AI agents can do. As designers, we have an opportunity and responsibility to help shape how those capabilities serve people.

Perhaps the smartest AI is the one that understands boundaries

Deloitte’s Tech Trends 2026 discusses why organizations need to rethink their processes as AI agents become more capable, rather than simply adding automation to existing workflows.

I believe UX designers have an important role in that conversation.

We should be asking what people actually want to delegate, how much control they expect to retain, what happens when the AI makes a mistake and how easily someone can intervene.

Because sometimes the best experience is not the one where AI completes everything without human involvement.

Sometimes it is the one where AI handles the tedious work while leaving the meaningful decisions to us.

Think about a good human assistant. They learn your preferences, anticipate some of your needs and help make your day easier. But they also understand that there are decisions they should discuss with you first.

AI should be designed with similar respect for boundaries.

And that brings me back to our imaginary Saturday morning. 😂

Dear AI assistant, I appreciate your enthusiasm. I really do.

But please, before inviting visitors, spending my money or filling my weekend with activities, can you kindly ask Mummy first? 🤣 ❤️

Because sometimes I do not want a perfectly planned weekend.

Sometimes I just want to sit on my sofa, enjoy a cup of tea and do absolutely nothing.

The future of AI should not simply be about how much technology can do for us. It should also be about how well it understands what we actually want it to do.

And perhaps that is one of the most important lessons for UX designers as AI becomes more capable.

A good assistant makes your life easier. A great assistant also knows where its responsibilities end and your choices begin.

#BlessingSeries #UXDesign #AgenticAI #AgenticUX #AIAgents #ArtificialIntelligence #HumanCenteredDesign #ResponsibleAI #ProductDesign #HumanAgency

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