Smart Memories in a Cosy Living Room. Image Made With OpenAI

The other day, I was thinking about how children have a remarkable ability to remember things that adults would prefer they forgot. 😂🤣

You can tell a child something casually, perhaps without even thinking about it, and six months later, that child will bring it up at the most unexpected moment.

Imagine telling your child, “We will buy that toy another day.”

Six months later, you are walking through a shopping mall, minding your business, when a little voice announces:

“Mummy, remember you promised to buy me that toy?”

Ah! Which promise? From which year? Who was there when this agreement was signed? 😂🤣

And the funniest part is that the child remembers everything with the confidence of someone presenting evidence before a judge.

Meanwhile, you are desperately searching your memory for the conversation.

But while laughing at this familiar parenting experience, another thought crossed my mind.

What happens when our AI assistants begin remembering us in much the same way?

Not just what we asked yesterday, but what we liked last year, the decisions we made months ago, the things we struggled with and the preferences we shared during conversations we barely remember.

At first, that sounds wonderful.

Imagine never having to repeat your preferences, explain your work or remind your AI assistant how you like things done.

But there is another side to this convenience.

What if the AI remembers an older version of you and keeps treating you as though nothing has changed?

AI memory is becoming part of the user experience

For a long time, many AI conversations felt like starting from scratch.

You would explain what you needed, provide the background, feed it with contexts and repeat important details whenever you began a new conversation.

Memory changes that experience.

An AI assistant with persistent memory can retain relevant information across interactions and use it to personalize future responses.

For example, it might remember that you prefer clear explanations, work in product design or are developing a particular project.

That can save time and make conversations feel more connected.

However, remembering information is only one part of the challenge.

The system also needs to know when that information is still relevant, when it has changed and when it should no longer influence its responses.

This is not merely a theoretical concern.

A 2026 study published in Findings of the Association for Computational Linguistics examined how AI memory systems handle information across extended conversations. The researchers found that systems frequently reused outdated or invalid information and struggled to reconcile changes in what they remembered.

Think about that for a moment.

An assistant may successfully remember something you said months ago but fail to recognize that it is no longer true.

So, while we celebrate AI for remembering more, perhaps we should also ask whether it knows when to let go.

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Imagine an AI assistant that refuses to move on 😂

Let me paint another picture.

Suppose you tell your AI assistant that you are learning to cook a particular meal. For the next few weeks, it helps you find recipes, suggests ingredients and answers your questions.

Wonderful!

A few months later, you have mastered the recipe and moved on to something else. But your assistant continues suggesting beginner tutorials. Every time you ask for dinner ideas, there it is again.

“Since you are still learning to cook...”

Excuse me, please! Who told you I am still a beginner? 😂🤣.... What was once useful personalization has become an outdated assumption.

Now imagine the same problem in more serious situations.

Someone changes careers, moves to another country, develops new professional interests or changes their financial priorities. If an AI assistant continues making recommendations based on old information, it may misunderstand what that person needs today.

This raises an important UX question:

Should an AI assistant simply remember what we tell it, or should it also understand that people change?

When personalization becomes too personal

There is another interesting problem. Sometimes, an AI assistant might remember something correctly but bring it up when it is completely unnecessary.

Imagine asking a simple question about choosing a laptop, only for your assistant to respond with an elaborate reference to a personal conversation you had months earlier.

You might wonder:

“Ah! Why are we discussing that now?” 😂

The information may be accurate, but its use may feel inappropriate.

Researchers have begun studying this problem as over-personalization.

In an October 2026 paper presented at the Conference on Empirical Methods in Natural Language Processing, researchers examined situations where AI assistants used personal memories in ways that were irrelevant, repetitive or excessively agreeable.

Their evaluation found that inappropriate personalization remained a significant challenge across the systems tested.

I find this particularly interesting from a design perspective.

We often assume that the more a product knows about someone, the better the experience becomes.

But that assumption deserves scrutiny.

Sometimes, remembering less may produce a more respectful interaction.

And sometimes, the most thoughtful response is one that does not mention what the system knows about you.

There is also a security problem

AI memory introduces another concern that goes beyond outdated preferences.

What if someone deliberately influences what an AI assistant remembers?

In February 2026, Microsoft security researchers reported attempts to manipulate AI assistants through specially constructed links and hidden instructions.

Some of these attempts were designed to make assistants remember particular companies as trusted sources or recommend their products in future conversations.

The researchers identified more than 50 distinct malicious prompts associated with 31 companies across 14 industries.

This technique is known as AI memory poisoning.

It does not mean every AI assistant is vulnerable in the same way, or that every attempt succeeds.

But it reveals an important risk.

If information can influence an assistant’s future behaviour, then the process of deciding what deserves to be remembered becomes a security decision as well as a UX decision.

And when AI agents can take actions, not just provide answers, the consequences become more significant.

What should good AI memory look like?

As a product designer, I would love to see AI memory treated as something people can meaningfully understand and control.

Not just a technical feature hidden somewhere in the system.

Imagine an assistant that can recognize when a preference may be outdated and ask whether it still applies.

Or one that clearly distinguishes between something you explicitly asked it to remember and something it inferred from a passing conversation.

Perhaps it could explain why a particular memory influenced a recommendation.

And when you correct something, the system should stop relying on the outdated information.

Of course, forgetting is not always as simple as removing one item from a visible list. Information may also exist in conversation histories, backups or other connected systems, depending on the product.

That is why clear explanations about memory controls and retention matter.

In June 2026, Microsoft published guidance on protecting AI memory, emphasizing transparency, security and meaningful user controls for reviewing, correcting and deleting remembered information.

For me, the design principle is straightforward:

An AI assistant should not treat everything it remembers as permanently true or permanently relevant.

Good personalization requires judgment.

Perhaps forgetting is a form of intelligence

We often talk about artificial intelligence in terms of what it can do.

How much can it process?

How quickly can it respond?

How many tasks can it complete?

How much information can it remember?

But perhaps another measure deserves our attention.

Can it recognize when yesterday’s information no longer describes today’s person?

Human beings grow, change their minds, learn new things and move into different stages of life.

Our digital experiences should make room for that.

I do not want an AI assistant that constantly reminds me of who I used to be.

I want one that can help me with who I am today, without assuming that every past conversation defines my future.

And as for children remembering promises made six months ago?

Well, I am still looking for a way to introduce selective forgetting into that particular system. 🤣😂

Unfortunately, I suspect the children would reject the update immediately! 🤣

Until next time, keep designing with people in mind. ❤️

Now I am curious: Would you prefer an AI assistant that remembers almost everything about you, or one that occasionally forgets and asks again?

I would love to read your thoughts in the comments.

References

#BlessingSeries #ArtificialIntelligence #AIMemory #UXDesign #HumanCenteredAI #HumanCenteredDesign #ProductDesign #WomenInTech #DesignWithBlessing

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