Where Are the Blueberry Muffins? Image Made With OpenAI

The other day, I went grocery shopping at Walmart with my children, and something happened that reminded me why I love being a product designer.

It all started with blueberry muffins. 😂🫐

My kids love their blueberry muffins, and whenever we visit Walmart, they know exactly where to find them.

No directions needed. No questions are normally asked. 🤣 🤩

They have visited that section enough times to know where their favourite muffins normally sit. So, on this particular shopping trip, they headed straight to their usual spot.

But something was different.

The blueberry muffins were nowhere to be found! 🫣 🤷‍♀️ 😁

They looked around the familiar section, searched the surrounding shelves and continued checking other areas, hoping to find their beloved muffins.

Nothing! 🫣 🤣

I watched them search and search, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Now, imagine knowing exactly where something should be, only to arrive and discover that it is not there. You start questioning yourself.

“Did we come to the wrong section?”

“Maybe they moved it somewhere else?”

“Could it be sold out?”

And because you have found it in that same location several times before, you keep looking, convinced that it must be somewhere nearby. 😂

As I watched my kids searching, my product designer’s brain quietly switched on. 😂 😂

Ah! This is exactly what happens when someone opens an application, goes to the usual location of a button or feature, and suddenly cannot find it!

And just like that, our little grocery shopping experience became an unexpected UX lesson.

The blueberry muffins were more than just muffins

What fascinated me was not simply that my kids could not find their favourite muffins. It was how confidently they knew where to look. They did not need to ask me for help finding the section. They had already built an understanding of the store’s layout through previous visits.

In UX design, we call this a mental model.

A mental model is the understanding people develop about how something works based on their experiences.

For my kids, their mental model was simple: When we visit Walmart and want blueberry muffins, this is where we go.

That expectation had worked before.

Until it did not.

And the moment it failed, something that had previously required almost no effort suddenly became a search. The same thing happens with digital products.

Imagine using a banking application where the Transfer Money button has always been easy to find. One morning, you open the application to send money, only to discover that the button is no longer where you expect it.

You look at the bottom navigation, and nothing.

You check the homepage, and still nothing.

You open the menu, search through different sections and begin wondering whether the feature has been removed.

Meanwhile, you only wanted to send money!

Ah! Who rearranged this application overnight? 😂🤣

The problem is not necessarily that the feature no longer exists, the problem may simply be that the user no longer knows where to find it.

Familiarity is part of a good user experience

This experience reminded me of Jakob’s Law, a well-established UX principle associated with usability expert Jakob Nielsen.

The principle explains that people spend much of their time using other digital products, so they develop expectations about how similar products should work.

For example, most people expect a shopping cart icon to provide access to items they intend to purchase.

They expect a magnifying glass icon to represent search.

They expect familiar navigation patterns to help them move around an application without having to learn everything from scratch.

These expectations do not come from nowhere; they develop through repeated experiences. And when we design something that behaves differently, we may unintentionally create extra work for the people using it.

The Nielsen Norman Group’s usability heuristics emphasize consistency and standards, including the importance of following familiar conventions.

But there is something I want to add from my experience.

Consistency is not only about making different screens look alike. It is also about respecting what people have already learned about your product.

My kids did not need a beautifully designed sign telling them where blueberry muffins belonged.

They already knew.

What they needed was for that familiar experience to continue working, or for something to help them understand what had changed.

What happens when a familiar feature disappears?

Think about an application you use regularly.

Perhaps it is a banking application, a shopping platform, a healthcare portal or even a workplace system.

Over time, you become familiar with its layout. You know where to find your profile, settings, transaction history or favourite features. You stop thinking about every step because the interaction becomes familiar.

Then comes a redesign.

The interface looks cleaner. The colours are refreshed. The icons are modernized. Everyone on the product team is excited about the improvements.

But the user opens the application and asks:

“Where is the button I normally use?”

Suddenly, the beautiful redesign has introduced a new problem. The user has to search for something that previously required little thought. And if the feature is important for their daily activities, that disruption can be frustrating.

This is one reason I believe we should be careful when changing familiar navigation patterns.

A redesign can improve a product, but visual improvements alone do not guarantee a better user experience.

Sometimes, what looks like a small change to the design team can feel like a major interruption to someone who uses the product every day.

But should we leave everything where it has always been?

Of course not!

Imagine if every supermarket refused to rearrange its shelves or every application kept the same layout forever.

We would struggle to introduce improvements.

Products evolve. New features are introduced. Existing features are reorganized. Sometimes, an old design genuinely needs to change.

The issue is not change itself.

The issue is introducing change without considering how people will find their way afterwards.

For example, if a frequently used feature must move to another section, we could provide a brief explanation, maintain a familiar route to it during the transition or make the new location easier to discover.

For major workflow changes, we could test the proposed design with existing users before releasing it. And rather than assuming people will eventually figure things out, we could observe whether they can still complete their tasks efficiently.

The goal is not to protect every old design decision. It is to make sure improvements do not unnecessarily punish people for knowing how the previous version worked.

Share

Missing, moved or unavailable? These are different problems

There is another part of my kid’s experience that deserves attention.

We could not find the blueberry muffins, but that alone did not tell us what had happened.

Were they sold out?

Had they been moved to another shelf?

Were they temporarily unavailable?

We did not know.

And that uncertainty is familiar in digital products. Consider an application where someone cannot find the Export button.

There are several possible explanations.

The button might have moved to another menu. It might be hidden because of the person’s access permissions. The feature might be temporarily unavailable, or it might have been removed altogether.

Those situations require different responses.

If the feature has moved, help people find its new location. If it is unavailable, explain that clearly. If permissions prevent access, communicate the restriction appropriately. If it has been removed, do not leave people searching endlessly for something that no longer exists.

This connects to another usability principle: visibility of system status.

The Nielsen Norman Group explains that systems should keep people informed about what is happening through clear and timely feedback.

In simple terms, people should not have to guess what happened to something they expected to find.

And this is where I think many frustrating digital experiences begin. Not necessarily because something changed, but because nobody helped the user understand the change.

A small lesson for product designers

As I reflected on our shopping experience, I thought about how easily product teams can overlook these moments. We spend time designing new features, improving interfaces and introducing better workflows.

All of that matters.

But sometimes, we become so focused on what we are introducing that we forget what people have already learned.

A button that looks unimportant to the design team may be the first thing someone looks for every morning.

An icon that appears insignificant may represent a familiar action someone has performed hundreds of times.

A navigation change that seems minor in a design review may interrupt an entire workflow.

That is why observing people using products matters. It helps us see beyond what we intended to design and understand what people actually experience.

As designers, we should ask ourselves whether a new interface helps people accomplish their goals or simply requires them to relearn familiar tasks.

We should also remember that a feature can technically exist and still be difficult to use if people cannot find it.

A feature that users cannot discover may feel no different from a feature that is missing.

Back to our blueberry muffins 🫐😂

My kids searched for their favourite blueberry muffins, but we could not find them that day.

I cannot say whether Walmart had moved them or whether they were simply unavailable.

What stayed with me was their reaction to not finding something exactly where they expected it.

They had learned the store.

They trusted that familiar location.

And when their expectation was not met, their simple shopping task became an unexpected search.

As a mother, I saw my kids searching for their favourite muffins.

As a product designer, I saw a familiar usability problem playing out in a grocery store.

And perhaps that is one of the things I enjoy most about UX design.

Sometimes, the most useful observations happen outside our computers, design tools and meeting rooms.

They happen while we are shopping, travelling, cooking or simply watching how people interact with the world around them.

So, the next time you move a button, rename a feature or redesign a navigation menu, remember my kids and their missing blueberry muffins. 😂

Your users may be heading straight to a familiar location, expecting to find something that has always been there.

If you change where something lives, make sure people can still find their way to it.

Because nobody wants to go searching through an entire application just to find their digital blueberry muffins! 🤣🫐❤️

Now, over to you!

Have you ever opened an application or visited a website and struggled to find a button or feature that used to be in a familiar location?

Did you eventually find it, or did you give up?

I would love to hear your experience in the comments.

Until next Wednesday, keep observing, keep questioning and keep designing with people in mind. ❤️

References and further reading

#BlessingSeries #UXDesign #UserExperience #ProductDesign #HumanCenteredDesign #Usability #UXResearch #InteractionDesign #DesignThinking #DigitalProducts #WomenInTech #DesignWithBlessing

Leave a comment