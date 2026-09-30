“Can I book an appointment?” should not become ten messages, countless phone calls, and a slot that is gone by the time you agree.

For customers, finding the right hair appointment can mean explaining the service they need, checking availability, and asking whether the salon can accommodate their preferences. For the owner, those conversations compete with the client already sitting in the chair.

I built Gentle Chair with Lovable for the #lovablechallenge to make that booking process easier for both sides.

The idea is straightforward: a customer needs an appointment, Gentle Chair finds a suitable slot, and the salon receives a confirmed booking with little manual work. Customers can find participating salons, choose services such as haircuts, braids, retouching, colour, and treatments, and select an available time. They can also share comfort preferences, such as a quieter appointment or a little extra time, before they arrive. No diagnosis needed. 🤣

On the salon side, owners set up their services, stylists, prices, and working hours. Confirmed appointments appear in their workspace with the details they need, reducing the need to check schedules, repeat questions, and enter bookings manually.

For this challenge, the fictional Toronto salon scenario gave me a concrete problem to design around, while the broader application supports different locations and hair services for adults and children.

What mattered to me was making the booking useful beyond the confirmation screen. The customer should know what to expect, and the salon should know who is coming, for which service, and when.

Watch the walkthrough clip below to see Gentle Chair in action.

See it live in action via: https://gentle-chair.lovable.app/

#lovablechallenge #BlessingSeries #UXDesign #ProductDesign #HumanCenteredDesign #BuildInPublic