Prof. Rita Orji

There are people you admire, and then there are people you proudly look up to!

Prof. Rita Orji is not just a friend. She is someone I lovingly consider a big sister in a land thousands of miles away from home.

And trust me... don’t even think of looking for my trouble because she will definitely come to my rescue! 🤣 😁

When the discussion with our SheWritesAI coordinator Karen Smiley to write Prof. Rita’s HerStory profile came up, I didn’t hesitate for a second.

You and I know that a light cannot be hidden under a bushel. The moment Karen learned who Rita is and what she has accomplished, the rest became history.

Writing this feature is both an honour and a privilege!

From growing up in a village without electricity to becoming one of the 40 experts appointed to the United Nations Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence, Rita’s journey reminds us that where you begin does not determine where you can end up.

Her story is a powerful testament to determination, consistency, hard work, and above all, God’s grace. These are the virtues that have opened doors many would have thought impossible.

If you need a reminder that impossible dreams can become reality, I encourage you to read her story via

I also hope it inspires you as much as it inspired me to write it.

#BlessingNuggets #RitaOrjiDiary #SheWritesAI #UN #AI #WomenInAI #ArtificialIntelligence #WomenInTech #STEM

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