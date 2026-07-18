Design With Blessing

Design With Blessing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Smiley's avatar
Karen Smiley
3d

Rita is such an impressive person - not just her outstanding accomplishments so far in AI, but interpersonally. I am grateful to you for introducing and connecting us to her!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Blessing Okpala, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture