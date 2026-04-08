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🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 41 - From Screen to Shelf: Holding AI Everywhere Book in Our Hands
A quiet milestone, a global voice, and why this book matters now more than ever.
Apr 8
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Blessing Okpala, PhD
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🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 40 - Two Umbrellas, One Decision
Why simple choices are never really simple in UX and AI
Apr 1
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Blessing Okpala, PhD
March 2026
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 39 - Empathy: The Core Architecture of Artificial Intelligence
A couple of days ago, I had a thoughtful conversation with Farida K. about something that sits at the heart of how I approach design and AI.
Mar 25
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Blessing Okpala, PhD
5
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 38 - What You See First Is What You Trust First
Welcome to another edition of the #BlessingSeries newsletter.
Mar 18
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Blessing Okpala, PhD
4
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 37: Building LegacyFlow — Preserving the Stories That Shape Our Families
Whenever I think about my grandfather, I remember a truly remarkable man.
Mar 11
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Blessing Okpala, PhD
2
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🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 36 - From Curiosity to Contribution: The Story Behind AI Everywhere
There are moments in life when you pause and realize that something you once only imagined has quietly become real.
Mar 4
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Blessing Okpala, PhD
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February 2026
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 35 - From Answers to Partners: Why AI Is Becoming a Teammate, Not Just a Tool
A reflection on how AI is shifting from helping us think to helping us do, and what that means for everyday life
Feb 25
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Blessing Okpala, PhD
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🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 34 - From Tools to Digital Helpers: What I Learned About Agentic AI at a Launch Event
A week ago I attended a launch and learned how AI is moving from answers to action. Here’s what it means for all of us.
Feb 18
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Blessing Okpala, PhD
2
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 33 - Today We Celebrate Her: Voices, Visibility, and the Future of Technology
On International Women’s Day and International Day of Women and Girls in Science, a reflection on inclusion, equity, and the design of futures that work…
Feb 11
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Blessing Okpala, PhD
1
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 32 - When the Ground Gives Way
A snowy morning, a fallen stranger, and what UX and AI keep forgetting about human vulnerability.
Feb 5
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Blessing Okpala, PhD
2
January 2026
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 31 - Because It Can’t Talk
What my child taught me about expectations, intelligence, and the limits of UX and AI
Jan 28
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Blessing Okpala, PhD
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🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 30 - When the Rain Falls on Everyone, Not Everyone Gets Dry
An Igbo proverb, a rainy school morning, and a timeless lesson for UX design and AI
Jan 21
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Blessing Okpala, PhD
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© 2026 Blessing Okpala, PhD
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