Design With Blessing

Design With Blessing

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March 2026

🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 39 - Empathy: The Core Architecture of Artificial Intelligence
A couple of days ago, I had a thoughtful conversation with Farida K. about something that sits at the heart of how I approach design and AI.
  Blessing Okpala, PhD
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 38 - What You See First Is What You Trust First
Welcome to another edition of the #BlessingSeries newsletter.
  Blessing Okpala, PhD
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 37: Building LegacyFlow — Preserving the Stories That Shape Our Families
Whenever I think about my grandfather, I remember a truly remarkable man.
  Blessing Okpala, PhD
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 36 - From Curiosity to Contribution: The Story Behind AI Everywhere
There are moments in life when you pause and realize that something you once only imagined has quietly become real.
  Blessing Okpala, PhD

February 2026

🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 35 - From Answers to Partners: Why AI Is Becoming a Teammate, Not Just a Tool
A reflection on how AI is shifting from helping us think to helping us do, and what that means for everyday life
  Blessing Okpala, PhD
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 34 - From Tools to Digital Helpers: What I Learned About Agentic AI at a Launch Event
A week ago I attended a launch and learned how AI is moving from answers to action. Here’s what it means for all of us.
  Blessing Okpala, PhD
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 33 - Today We Celebrate Her: Voices, Visibility, and the Future of Technology
On International Women’s Day and International Day of Women and Girls in Science, a reflection on inclusion, equity, and the design of futures that work…
  Blessing Okpala, PhD
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 32 - When the Ground Gives Way
A snowy morning, a fallen stranger, and what UX and AI keep forgetting about human vulnerability.
  Blessing Okpala, PhD

January 2026

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